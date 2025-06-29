With 2,000 hectares of replanted mangroves, TN's Muthupet turns over a new leaf

CHENNAI: In one of the biggest campaigns aimed at fortifying Tamil Nadu’s largest mangrove region, the state forest department has restored and planted mangroves across 2,057 hectares in the Muthupet region of Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts between 2022 and 2025.

Mangrove forests act as ecological buffer against climate change impacts such as storm surges, coastal erosion, and rise in sea level. The three-year campaign was spearheaded by the Tiruvarur Forest Division.

The Muthupet wetland complex comprising 12,020 hectares is situated at the confluence of Koraiyar and Pamaniyar rivers. It supports the largest stretch of Avicennia marina (grey or white mangroves), the species that accounts for 95% of the mangrove cover in the state. Other species like Aegiceras corniculatum (black mangroves) and Rhizophora mucronata (red mangroves) have also been reintroduced to enhance biodiversity.

According to official records accessed by TNIE, 1,350 hectares has been brought under new plantation and another 707 hectares has undergone restoration through desilting and canal repair. At 1,482 hectares, bulk of the intervention happened in Thanjavur, while Tiruvarur accounted for 575 hectares.

Tiruvarur DFO L C S Srikanth said the plantations have used both the “Fishbone Design” and “Box Design” canal models to enhance tidal water circulation that’s critical for natural seed dispersal and mangrove growth. “Over 1.2 million propagules and saplings were planted, supported by a canal network exceeding 380km in length,” the DFO said.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department, told TNIE that restoration efforts have integrated local knowledge through Village Mangrove Councils (VMCs) in six villages, including Veerankoil and Thondiyakadu.