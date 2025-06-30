Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight cancelled on the runway in Puducherry Airport due to technical glitch

PUDUCHERRY: The IndiGo flight from Puducherry to Bengaluru was cancelled on the runway on Monday afternoon following a technical snag, causing inconvenience to around 70 passengers, including senior BJP leaders.

Flight 6E, scheduled to depart at 5:15 p.m. from Puducherry Airport, was preparing for take off when the pilot reportedly announced a technical issue, forcing the aircraft to return to the bay. The passengers were deboarded, and the aircraft was subsequently moved to the airport’s parking area.

Among the passengers were BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, BJP Puducherry Incharge Nirmal Kumar Surana, and former Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao. A passenger on board reported that the air-conditioning system was not functioning since boarding, indicating possible signs of the glitch even before departure.

The Aircraft flew from Bengaluru to Puducherry in the morning and then flew to Hyderabad and returned back to Puducherry to fly back to Bengaluru.

Chugh and Surana, who were in Puducherry for party meetings and the formal assumption of charge by newly appointed BJP State President V.P. Ramalingam, proceeded by road to Chennai to catch alternative flights to Delhi and Bengaluru, respectively.

Airport Director Rajasekhara Reddy has confirmed the cancellation of the flight due to a technical snag in the aircraft.