BW LPG India joins hands with Akshaya Patra to power school kitchens with clean energy

PUDUCHERRY: BW LPG India, the country’s largest operator of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC), has signed an MoU with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to support sustainable energy initiatives in school kitchens across India.

At the event in Puducherry, BW LPG India facilitated the installation of three 500-litre LPG-powered industrial curry-making machines at Akshaya Patra’s centralised kitchen, which serves over 40,000 midday meals daily to students in government schools under the PM POSHAN scheme.



As part of its CSR commitment for FY 2025–26, BW LPG India has pledged over Rs 5.55 crore towards energy support, including boiler conversions in kitchens at Puri, Udaipur, and Chittorgarh, and continued funding for energy bills in 16 kitchens nationwide.



Balaji Munjurpet, CFO, Akshaya Patra, said the partnership would improve kitchen efficiency and reduce emissions. Capt Gaurav Bhatia, Director, BW LPG India, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment, pledging Rs 4.8 crore for FY 2026–27 and Rs 1.04 crore annually until FY 2029–30. The collaboration highlights the role of corporate responsibility in driving social impact, ensuring nutritious meals for children and promoting sustainable kitchen operations.

