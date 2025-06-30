Cementing Srivaikuntam canal floor will affect groundwater table: Farmers

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers from the Srivaikuntam north main canal area have strongly opposed the concrete flooring of the canal, stating that it would affect groundwater recharge.

As the canal was badly damaged during the December 2023 flood, disfiguring major parts of it, like collapsing of the bridge, breached bunds, and destroyed side walls, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has been repairing the canal including reconstruction of bridges, bund strengthening with block lining, and retaining walls at necessary places under the funds supplied by world bank.

Pointing out that the WRD has begun cementing the floor of the canal alongside the bund strengthening works, Dr S Jeyabalan, farmer activist, said that this would jeopardise the purpose of the canal, as this has been the source of water for those residing in the villages located on either side of the canal. This also recharges the groundwater table, apart from agriculture.

He added, "The agricultural fields along the canal banks are fertile because of their high groundwater table. The concrete flooring would cease with seepage and percolation of the water. During monsoon, the runoff and surplus waters would overflow into the villages quickly."

When asked, a senior WRD official said that the concrete flooring is being constructed at selected places wherever it is essential to strengthen the bunds and retaining walls. Concrete flooring has been recommended only for a few metres at places where the damage is high."

Water from the canal flows 19.25 km to irrigate over 12,800 acres of ayacut in Thoothukudi, Srivaikuntam, and Eral taluks, by feeding seven irrigation tanks. The canal witnesses water for at least eight months in a year and irrigates vast areas of banana and paddy fields in both ayacut and non-ayacut areas.