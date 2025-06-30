Commuters at peril from sand accumulation on Tiruchy roads

TIRUCHY: Complaining of improper removal of the sand and fine dust accumulating on the roads, commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders, in the city say this not only poses health risks but also imposes threats to their life through hazardous driving.

Mentioning the situation aggravating particularly after civic and road works, they seek urgent measures to address the issue. Roads like Bharathidasan Road, Major Saravanan Road, Madurai Road, Palakkarai Main Road, Thanjavur Road and Karur Bypass Road, and those in places like Palakkarai and Gandhi Market, besides those laid on the Cauvery and Odathurai bridges are some that commuters point to for the “layers” of sand accumulating on its “edges and as well as in the middle”.

Apart from health concerns like eye irritation due to the blowing sand and fine dust, commuters say several accidents involving school students and delivery riders have been reported in the past two months, particularly from sudden braking while come across a pile of sand.

The windy conditions prevailing this time of the year has only worsened the situation, add commuters. C Jeyanthi, a daily commuter from Srirangam, said, "Every time a heavy vehicle passes by, a cloud of dust and sand rises, and hits my face.

Even with a helmet and scarf, the sand finds its way into my eyes. It burns, and blurs my vision for a moment, and that is enough to lose control. The sand also settles on our clothes, masks and vehicles." While recognising the efforts of the corporation and the state highways department in cleaning the roads, she alleged that the sand and fine dust are merely swept to the roadsides instead of being removed.

On the situation, S Aravind of Palakkarai said, "There needs to be proper follow-up after any road work. Contractors leave behind debris and the authorities don't ensure that the roads are restored properly. Without enforcement and regular maintenance, we will keep facing the same issues-accidents, dust pollution and unsafe roads."

When contacted, officials from the corporation as well as the state highways department said the roads in the city are swept daily. However, sand accumulation can still occur in areas where ongoing or recent road works happen. On allegations of improper removal of sand from the roads, a corporation official assured to look into it.