CHENNAI: From Tuesday onwards, passengers who have not linked and verified their Aadhaar with their IRCTC accounts will no longer be able to book tatkal tickets online. The railways are yet to announce alternative documents for authentication while booking e-tickets. As a result, users without Aadhaar-linked IRCTC accounts will be able to book tatkal tickets only at reservation counters from Tuesday.

The move is aimed at bringing transparency in ticket booking, ending the eight-year battle of Indian Railways against use of illegal software in tatkal ticket booking. The OTP-based verification system for both e-tickets and paper tickets set to be launched on July 15 is expected to slow down the tatkal booking process, thereby putting an end to the long-standing issue of tickets disappearing within seconds.

Currently, tatkal tickets are being sold out within seconds by touts and agents using illegal software, especially on high-demand routes, and are resold at a profit margin of 150% to 200%. On average, around 2.25 lakh tatkal tickets are booked each day across India.

IRCTC and railway officials clarified that Aadhaar authentication is mandatory only for tatkal bookings. “Passengers who haven’t validated their Aadhaar can still book regular train tickets through the IRCTC website and app,” an official explained.

The integration of the IRCTC website with the UIDAI portal for Aadhaar authentication and OTP verification is likely to increase server load, which could further delay bookings across the country.