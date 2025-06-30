Head constable run over by lorry during vehicle-check in TN, two lorry drivers held

KRISHNAGIRI: A 43-year-old head constable attached to Mathur police station was ran over by a lorry late on Saturday night, while he was on duty. Police arrested two lorry drivers who rammed into the head constable's vehicle.

Police sources identified the victim as Jasmine Miltonraj (43) of Tirupathur district, who had been working as a head constable at Mathur police station for the past two months.

Late on Saturday night, he was conducting a vehicle check near Kottur Mariyamman Temple along with 7th battalion police Constable NK Sugumar. A lorry from Bengaluru, driven by S Nagaraj (61) of Karnataka and loaded with stone boulders, was heading to Puducherry.

Miltonraj intercepted the vehicle and checked the lorry documents. As he was about to return to his two-wheeler motorcycle, another lorry from Bengaluru, heading to West Bengal with iron materials and driven by B Santhan (54) of Tirupathur district, hit the boulder-laden lorry. In the impact, the stone lorry ran over Miltonraj and his two-wheeler. Sugumar managed to escape as he fell into a side pit.

Following the incident, Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai sent the body to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital for autopsy. On Sunday afternoon, his body was laid to rest in the presence of the SP and other police personnel.

Miltonraj joined as a police constable in 2003 and is survived by a wife and two children in Tirupathur district. Based on a complaint filed by Constable Sugumar, Mathur police arrested lorry drivers Nagaraj and Santhan.