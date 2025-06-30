JAC warns of stir over pay revision, promotion delay in Puducherry power department

PUDUCHERRY: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Puducherry Electricity Department Engineers and Employees Welfare Association has threatened a large-scale agitation on July 3 over the government's failure to address long-pending demands on pay revision and promotions.

At the heart of the grievance lies the non-implementation of revised Recruitment Rules (RR) across various cadres in the department. Despite redesignation of posts, over 2,000 employees continue to be denied promotions and corresponding pay hikes, a JAC spokesperson said. Numerous posts remain vacant, while promotions due years ago are yet to materialise.

A key demand is the immediate approval of salary revisions recommended under the Fifth Pay Commission for 67 posts, which were deferred following the advice of a one-member committee. Though the Seventh Central Pay Commission had advised the Puducherry government to resolve the matter administratively, no step has been taken so far, union leaders pointed out.

The JAC further highlighted that revised pay scales were implemented in practice, with employees paid accordingly from revenue collected from power consumers over the past 15 years. Hence, union representatives argued that financial constraints cannot be cited as a reason for delaying formalisation of the revision.

While welcoming the move to recruit 73 Junior Engineers, the committee condemned the government for proceeding with direct appointments without formally amending recruitment rules, terming it "illegal and unjust".

In a meeting held on June 19, all affiliated unions resolved to besiege the offices of the Electricity Secretary and Head of Department on July 3 if their primary demand—approval of the Fifth Pay Commission recommendations—is not met within a week.