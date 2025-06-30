Lack of AI tools delaying investigation, money recovery in cyber crime cases, say TN police

TIRUCHY: Even as cyber crime complaints are rising across Tiruchy district, police say they face several challenges in tracing fraudsters and recovering funds. Scamsters operating from outside the state and lack of advanced investigative tools, and delays in legal orders are cited as some of the reasons.

According to data shared by cyber crime police, a total of 10,412 complaints have been received between 2021 and 2025 in the district, involving a total of Rs 84.51 crore. However, only Rs 9.03 crore has been recovered, which is just 10.68% of the amount lost.

The number of cases peaked in 2024 with 3,970 complaints. Officials say fraudsters often operate from countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, or states such as West Bengal, using mule accounts. By the time police trace an account, the money is withdrawn or routed through multiple layers, they add.

An official from Tiruchy Rural said, "Another major hurdle is the lack of advanced investigation tools. While some states like Goa have adopted AI tools to identify phishing links and monitor scam patterns, Tamil Nadu police are yet to get such support. We don't have access to real-time digital forensic tools, link analysis software, or AI-based scam detection.

We need equipment and specialised training. Without that, we are a step behind the fraudsters." "Most victims report the fraud too late, by which time the money is already withdrawn. Victims should call 1930 immediately so that bank accounts could be frozen.

We conduct awareness drives in schools, colleges, public transport, and on social media. But people need to be alert. Once the money is gone, recovery is very rare," he added. Speaking to TNIE, an official from the Tiruchy city cybercrime wing said, "Most cyber frauds involve at least four or five layers. Mule account holders, commission agents, fake document suppliers, and finally, the masterminds abroad.

Even when we track suspects, they turn out to be just an account holder who rented their credentials for a few thousand rupees. Arresting them does not solve the case." When contacted, a senior cyber crime official from Tiruchy said, "Many of these fraud networks are run from buildings that resemble IT companies.

They recruit people for tele-calling, managing fake social media pages, or transferring funds. These scam hubs operate like call centres and include people fluent in many languages, including Tamil." "Banks are cooperating better than before in freezing fraudulent accounts when alerted in time. But recovering money requires jurisdictional court orders, especially if the account is from another state.

The process takes time and often delays refunds to victims." he added. On the subject of advanced investigation tools, he said "Tamil Nadu police does have some modern tools, but implementation is still pending. If we receive proper support, our ability to solve cyber crime cases will greatly improve," he added.