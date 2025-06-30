Mettur Dam brims, more water being released

SALEM: The Mettur Dam reached its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 120 feet as of Sunday evening, following which authorities increased the water release from the dam from 26,000 to 58,000 cusecs.

Of this, about 22,500 cusecs is being released through the dam’s powerhouse and tunnel powerhouse, 2,600 cusecs through the High-Level Sluice (HLS), and the remaining water is being discharged through the Ellis Saddle surplus channel.

This development comes after a steady rise in water levels over the past month, driven by heavy rains in the Cauvery catchment areas in Karnataka.

This is the first time this year that Mettur Dam reached FRL, marking a significant relief for farmers and water-dependent communities in the state. The dam has a total capacity of approximately 93.4 TMC feet.