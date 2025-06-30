Monkey menace triggers panic at Melur GH in Madurai, authorities say patients feeding them

MADURAI: Patients and attendants at the Melur Government Hospital in Madurai district continue to face persistent trouble from groups of monkeys that have been invading the hospital premises for years, triggering fear and frustration among the public.

The monkeys, believed to have migrated from forest areas near Alagarkoil, have become a common sight in the hospital, especially during late mornings. Patients allege that despite multiple rescue operations, the monkeys continue to return in groups, creating panic.

"Every day, monkeys roam freely around the hospital wards. They feed on garbage and even when no food is available, they leap from floor to floor, unsettling patients. They often arrive between 10 am and 12 pm, and behave as if we are the intruders in their territory," said Vijayamohan, a patient attender.

Sathyamoorthy, a resident who frequently visits the hospital's 24-hour maternal care centre with his wife, echoed similar concerns. "The monkeys try to snatch bags and belongings. Only when staff or sanitary workers arrive with sticks do they retreat. Though they haven't attacked anyone so far, their presence is intimidating. Even after being caught once, they return and are now seen across all blocks of the hospital," he said.

A top official from the Melur GH confirmed that while no bite incidents have been reported, the hospital staff, including doctors, are alarmed. "We spent over Rs 40,000 to purchase cages, and the forest department helped relocate several monkeys to deep forest areas. The problem subsided for a few months, but has returned. Some patients continue to offer food, which attracts the animals. We have warned them against feeding," the official added.

District Forest Officer (Madurai) Tarun Kumar said that the department has repeatedly rescued monkeys from Alagarkoil and nearby areas. "Even after relocation, they tend to return to urban pockets like Melur due to continued feeding by the public. We have seen individuals feeding monkeys behind the hospital, which only worsens the situation. We will soon launch an awareness campaign to educate the public and discuss preventive strategies in upcoming district-level monitoring meetings," he said.