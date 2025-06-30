NLC arm, Assam Power utility ink pact 

CUDDALORE: NIRL Assam Renewables Limited (NARL) and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) signed a Deed of Agreement on Friday to develop renewable energy projects in Assam.

The agreement was formalised during the 2nd North-East Mining Ministers’ Conclave in Guwahati, in the presence of Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other dignitaries.

In the first phase, NARL will set up a 500 MW solar power plant at Lahorijan in Karbi Anglong district, part of a planned 1000 MW renewable energy initiative. Under the agreement, APDCL will transfer 8000 bighas of land to NARL for the project’s execution.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD of NLC India Limited, said the project reflected the Centre’s commitment to sustainable energy transition. He said the solar plant would strengthen the region’s energy security, support the Government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, and empower communities through clean energy.

Future plans include Pumped Storage and Battery Energy Storage Systems, which will help Assam meet its Renewable Purchase Obligations and build long-term energy resilience. The agreement underlines the importance of public sector partnerships in expanding green energy infrastructure across the North East.