Opposition slams Puducherry government over NEP rollout, school staff shortage in UT

PUDUCHERRY: Leader of the Opposition R Siva on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led coalition government in Puducherry, accusing it of neglecting the education sector and pushing ahead with the National Education Policy (NEP) without accounting for local needs.

In a statement, Siva criticised the deployment of a single teacher to two different schools in the same week, claiming it compromised the quality of education. He condemned the reduction of teaching staff based on student strength, terming it a violation of the one-teacher-per-class norm. He added that assigning one teacher to both LKG and UKG classes hampered early childhood learning.

Raising concerns over the CBSE board examination papers for Classes 10 and 12 being issued only in English and Hindi, Siva said it put immense pressure on students unfamiliar with those languages. He demanded bilingual question papers incorporating regional languages from the current academic year.

Siva also opposed the policy of failing students in Classes 5 and 8, arguing it dented self-confidence and increased dropout rates. He urged the administration to follow Tamil Nadu's model of promoting students up to Class 9 and to revert to a locally relevant state syllabus.