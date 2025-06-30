Pondy Rajiv Gandhi hospital launches automated analyser for advanced treatment

PUDUCHERRY: The Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Children’s Hospital (RGGW&CH) launched an Integrated Fully Automated Biochemistry Analyser (IFA) on Saturday, aimed at delivering advanced diagnostic and treatment services free of cost to the public. Chief Minister N Rangasamy inaugurated the event.

Medical Superintendent Dr K Ayyappan explained that the analyser is capable of performing a wide range of clinical chemistry tests with minimal manual intervention. This technology enhances both the efficiency and accuracy of laboratory diagnostics.

The equipment is used for basic tests like albumin, creatinine, glucose, bilirubin, and inorganic phosphorus, and it can also handle more complex tests for checking thyroid function, lipid levels, monitoring medication, and finding drugs that are misused. These functions make the analyser an essential tool in diagnosing conditions such as diabetes, kidney and liver disorders, and heart disease.

Alongside the IFA, the CM also inaugurated a fully automated HBA1C analyser for glycosylated haemoglobin testing, which is vital for effective diabetes management. Additionally, the hospital expanded its diagnostic capabilities by opening three new ultrasound scan machines for public use. Rangasamy also announced the expansion of special ward facilities, anticipated to benefit a significant number of patients.

The hospital is operating with around 500 beds, handles over 1,000 outpatients daily and manages about 7,000 deliveries annually. It is widely regarded as being on par with, and often surpassing, private healthcare institutions in terms of service and treatment standards.

Speaker R Selvam, MLA K S P Ramesh, Health Secretary Dr Jayantha Kumar Ray, District Collector A. Kulothungan, Director of Health Dr V Ravichandran participated in the event