Rope car project at Yelagiri gains steam, ministers pitch for more funds to boost tourism

TIRUPATTUR: Efforts are under way to complete the construction of a rope car at Yelagiri Hills by joining hands with a private organisation, Tourism Minister R Rajendran said on Sunday. He was speaking at the Kodai Vizha (Summer Festival), which returned this year after a gap of six years.

The festival was inaugurated by Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports Minister E V Velu and Tourism Minister R Rajendran. Welfare measures worth Rs 1.33 crore were distributed to 37 beneficiaries on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Minister Velu said, “Yelagiri is often called the ‘Nilgiris of the poor’. While the real Nilgiris attracts tourists from other states and even abroad, Yelagiri remains a destination mainly for poor and ordinary people. I request the tourism minister to sanction substantial funds and projects — beyond just a rope car — to develop Yelagiri on par with the Nilgiris so that more tourists will visit.”

He further noted that although the state government allocates funds for people-centric schemes, budgetary support for tourism remains limited. “However, if you pursue this sincerely, central government projects through the Tourism Department can also be secured,” he added.

The ministers also inaugurated a flower show at the nature park and a shop run by women’s self-help groups at the boathouse. Athletes who secured the top three positions in various sporting events received awards and certificates. District Collector K Sivasoundaravalli presided over the function.