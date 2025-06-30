Soon, vans to ferry kids in tribal areas to school in six TN districts

“The situation is further worsened by harsh weather conditions and safety concerns along forest routes. These factors lead to students gradually dropping out or remaining absent for extended periods, which severely affects their learning.”

The department recently issued a government order allocating `3.6 crore for the procurement of these vans. A pilot project was launched towards the end of the previous academic year, with micro vans operating to four schools in Kalvarayan Hills of Kallakurichi district. According to the government order, the pilot initiative significantly improved student attendance, leading to the expansion of the initiative.

“We have formed clusters of nearby schools that can be covered by a single van. The scheme has been designed in such a way that it benefits the maximum number of children possible,” said an official.

Operations of the vans are expected to commence within the next two months. They will be run with the help of NGOs in these districts, officials added.