Sri Lanka arrests eight Tamil Nadu fishermen

RAMANATHAPURAM: Eight Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly crossing the IMBL, marking the first arrest of fishermen by the island nation since the annual fishing ban was lifted on June 14. The Sri Lankan navy confiscated the boat, bearing the registration number IND-TN-10-MM-773, owned by S Pandiyammal of Rameswaram.

The arrested fishermen have been identified as S Sesu (39), N Annamalai (55), V Kalyanaraman (48), S Syed Ibrahim (35), N Muneeswaran (35), U Selvam (28), K Kanthivek (67) and Balamurugan (24).

According to official sources, 300 mechanised vessels from Rameswaram north port ventured into the sea on Saturday. Upon return, a few boats allegedly drifted past the IMBL and were chased away by the Sri Lankan navy.

However, on Sunday early morning, a boat with an eight-member crew that remained in the Sri Lankan waters was caught near Deft island. They have been remanded till July 3. Fishermen associations in Rameswaram condemned the arrest and urged the centre to secure their release.