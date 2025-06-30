Tamil Nadu approves rates for land acquisition in Parandur

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has approved land acquisition rates for the second Chennai airport proposed at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

The rates have been fixed from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 2.57 crore per acre based on the Guideline Value (GLV), sale value and private negotiations held at the district- and state-levels to arrive at a “fair” price.

A Government Order was issued by V Arun Roy, secretary of the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, on June 25. However, residents protesting against the project — since July 2022 — alleged that the state government, in its G.O., has “misleadingly” shown the GLV and sale value to be the same in a majority of cases in order to “deceive people”.

Women getting pensions under four schemes can avail KMUT

The G.O. stated that eligible female family members of women receiving monthly pensions under four other schemes — the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, Destitute Widow Pension Scheme, Destitute/Deserted Wives Pension Scheme and the Pension Scheme for Unmarried Poor Incapacitated Women Aged 50 and Above — will also be allowed to apply for the KMUT scheme.

“Only after receiving the applications will we know how many female family members of beneficiaries under the four social security schemes will benefit from these relaxations. The beneficiaries themselves are not eligible to apply for KMUT,” said an official from the revenue department.