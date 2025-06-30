Tribal youth found dead in Coimbatore reserve forest with bullet injuries 

COIMBATORE: A tribal youth, who went to a reserve forest area of Karamadai forest range in Coimbatore district for hunting hare along with two others on Saturday, was found dead with bullet injuries on Sunday.

Police sources said R Sanjith (23) of Sorandi tribal settlement at Athikadavu near Pilloor reservoir, was found dead in the forest. The police are on the lookout for K Praveen (37) of Kundoor and Pappaiyan (50) of Ansoor near Velliangadu.

Praveen and Pappaiyan came to Sanjith's residence on Saturday evening. They allegedly consumed liquor and had dinner, before proceeding to the reserve forest area with a country-made rifle for hunting hare.

Praveen alerted Sanjith's family on Sunday morning that the former suffered bullet injuries in a forest area, close to the banks of the Bhavani.

They reached the spot and found Sanjith dead with bullet injuries. They alerted the Pilloor dam police about the incident, adding that Praveen and Pappaiyan were missing.

The police inspected the crime scene and shifted the body of the deceased to the government hospital at Mettupalayam for autopsy, sources added.