Waste dumped in open as bins taken off Madurai roads

MADURAI: In a move to improve solid waste management, the city corporation has brought down the number of dumpster bins to 80. However, the lack of dumpsters in extension areas has led to open garbage dumping.

As the 100 wards in the city generate over 850 metric tonnes of waste per day, the city corporation has been taking measures to reduce the usage of dumpsters in the city for the last couple of months. Hence, as an alternative option, compactor bins are used for garbage collection in core areas.

According to officials from the city corporation, at present, there are about 138 dumpsters in the city, which are mainly used in zones three, four, and five (areas which are close to the Vellakkal dumping yard).

A senior official from the city corporation stated that to improve garbage collection, the corporation has further reduced the number of dumpsters in the city. Recently, they brought it down to 80, and about 58 bins have been replaced with compactor bins.

The official further said that in recent times, the corporation began constructing garbage transit centres at Thathaneri and Kochadai areas. On completion, the number of compactor bins used in the core areas will be added to these areas to further bring down the dumpsters used in the city.

However, residents from added areas alleged that as the corporation has removed bins, people have started to dump waste in the open.

M Pradeep, a resident from Avaniyapuram, said, "Door to door collection of waste is done early in the morning and the corporation has removed the two bins which are usually placed in the area, which forces those residents who are not able to dump the waste in the morning to dump the garbage in open places. The corporation should either improve door-to-door waste collection or place compactor bins in the area to prevent open waste dumping."

During the recent council meeting, several councillors and zonal chairpersons raised concerns about the shortage of workers in wards and which is affecting garbage collection. They also urged the corporations to take steps against the private company that handles solid waste management in the city.

When TNIE contacted a senior official from the corporation, the official stated that all wards have an adequate number of workers to handle the cleaning work on a daily basis. The city corporation is taking measures to address the issues to improve door-to-door collection and prevent such labour issues.