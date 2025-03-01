Factionalism in Puducherry BJP intensifies over bus stand renaming

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be in disarray, with tussle breaking up once again between party factions, this time over the naming of the newly renovated bus stand.

The latest controversy erupted over the naming of the newly renovated bus stand under the Smart City project. The facility retained its original name, Rajiv Gandhi Bus Stand, after renovation, prompting BJP functionaries to demand a change, with two factions of the party demanding different names.

Led by BJP General Secretary Mohan Kumar, party members met Home Minister A Namasivayam (BJP) and submitted a memorandum urging the government to rename the bus stand after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, in a separate move, BJP legislators John Kumar and Vivilian Richard, along with independent MLA T Sivasankar, led a procession demanding that the bus stand be named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The procession, which began at MLA John Kumar’s office, passed through the bus stand as protesters raised slogans in support of their demand.

There was already a rift during the Assembly session on February 12 when dissident BJP faction staged a dharna on the steps leading to the Assembly hall in protest against the AINRC-BJP government's liquor policy. The party has visibly split into two factions—one comprising BJP ministers and nominated members, and the other consisting of dissident BJP MLAs along with independent MLAs supporting the BJP.

So far BJP leaders have not been able to deal with the factionalism, that is threatening the prospects of party for the 2026 Assembly polls. However the BJP has another hurdle coming up in the form of the Budget session from March 10, where the dissident MLAs could spell trouble.

The ongoing factionalism has also delayed the appointment of a new BJP state president, adding to the turmoil within the party. As tensions escalate, the political landscape in Puducherry remains uncertain, with internal power struggles overshadowing governance and policy matters.