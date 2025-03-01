Former VAO convicted to undergo three-years of rigorous imprisonment in illegal gratification charges

SIVAGANGA/DINDIGUL: The Special Court for Trial of Cases under Prevention of Corruption Act in Sivaganga found a former village administrative officer (VAO) guilty in an illegal gratification case and sentenced him to three years rigorous imprisonment.

According to the de facto complainant, A Pakkiam of Karaiyur in Thirupattur taluk purchased a house of 2.47 cents in the same village from Savithri by sale deed in February 2013. Pakkiam applied for a transfer of patta and met VAO M Raja for the same. However, the VAO demanded Rs 5,000 as a bribe, and threatened to cancel the application on failing to pay the money.

However, Pakkiam alerted the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption officials who laid a trap and caught the VAO red-handed on November 8, 2013. The final report of the case was filed in February 2016.

The special judge, N Senthil Murali, while pronouncing the judgement said, "The former VAO is found guilty and shall undergo three years rigorous imprisonment under charges of 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act and three more years under 13(2) r/w 13 (1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act." The judge added that both sentences can be run concurrently.

Tangedco ex-AE gets 2-year RI for demanding Rs 20,000 bribe

Meanwhile, in Dindigul, the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act Cases convicted a former assistant engineer of Tangedco of Kallimandhayam East to two years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday. As per the case, P Gopal, assistant engineer, had demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe from the complainant P Jagathguruvel for issuing a new EB connection for his newly constructed house in 2013. Not willing to give a bribe, Jagathguruvel preferred a complaint and Gopal was caught red-handed and arrested.