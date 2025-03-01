Nine wards to get 24x7 water supply in Thoothukudi corporation

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi corporation has proposed 41 new schemes for the welfare of the public during the release of budget 2025-26 at the corporation meeting held on Thursday. One of the key announcements aims to provide 24x7 drinking water service for the people of nine wards.

Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy presented the budget for the upcoming fiscal year in the presence of Commissioner L Madhubalan, Deputy Mayor Jenitta Selvaraj and other officials. The budget for the fiscal 2025-26 had pegged a surplus fund of Rs 7.45 crore.

On the occasion, Mayor Jegan allocated funds for various projects including construction of Thoothukudi district Central Library at a cost of Rs 9.92 crore in Dhanasekar Nagar, vowed to construct a central community kitchen at Lourdammalpuram to supply morning breakfast for 2,597 students studying in 18 schools within corporation limits, renovation of four tanks to harness flood waters, and revamping the new harbour beach at an estimate of Rs 8 crore.

In order to improve the health of the public, the mayor envisaged to construct theme-based parks including pink parks for women, parks for senior citizens, a turf to develop sports skills of the youth, in addition to playgrounds at five places. The mayor also announced to plant tree saplings in over 100 acres at the corporation's dumpyard located on the Tharuvaikulam road.

One of the key announcements was to supply drinking water 24x7 in the wards 4, 5, 9, 10 and 11 of the north zone and 52, 54, 55 and 59 of the south zone. Jegan said that these wards would get drinking potable water round the clock. It may be noted that after Coimbatore corporation, the 24x7 water supply is now set to be implemented on a pilot basis in Thoothukudi corporation.

Commissioner Madhubalan said the 24x7 water supply is a water rationing method, which will provide 135 litres per person in a day to over 12,000 houses in nine wards. The scheme may come into existence in another six months, he added.