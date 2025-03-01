Sex assault case: NTK chief appears before police amid high drama, denies allegations

CHENNAI: The drama around Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman’s appearance before Valasaravakkam police in a sexual abuse case filed by an actress continued for the second day with the leader reaching Chennai from Dharmapuri in the evening and reaching the station amid show of support by his party cadre.

After the drama that unfolded at his house in Neelankarai on Thursday when the summons pasted was torn by his aide, Seeman, speaking to reporters in Krishnagiri, had said he would not appear before the police on Friday as well.

However, he reached Chennai on Friday and later proceeded to the station from the airport late in the evening before making a stop at a hotel in Vadapalani to reportedly discuss with his lawyers.

After an inquiry that lasted for more than one hour, Seeman said nothing new was asked during the questioning.

Talking about the arrest of two people at his house at Neelangarai, he said one of the arrested men Amalraj was not employed by him. Amalraj, an ex-serviceman, wanted to provide personal security to me out of his own ‘love’, he said. He also alleged the police had assaulted the arrested men with an iron rod wrapped with a cloth.

When asked about the delay in reaching the police station, he said when he was on the way, the police asked him to wait for 10 minutes which went on for several more minutes.

He also added it was Kalaignar M Karunanidhi who made him a leader after arresting him on several occasions and now the father-and-son duo (Karunanidhi and Stalin) will make him chief minister. “I’m sure of it,” he said.

Seeman also wished Stalin on his birthday referring to him as “Appa”.

Clarifying on the sexual assault complaint, he said the victim had a consensual relationship with him and when the relationship did not work out, both of them got separated. It did not reach a point of ma riage, he added.

Earlier on Friday, Seeman, while talking to the media in Dharmapuri, blamed the DMK for being arrogant.