Sivakasi industries demand truck terminal to ease congestion

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Sivakasi, the industrial hub of crackers, printing, and matchstick manufacturing units, is marred by the absence of a truck terminal despite witnessing an average of 400 heavy vehicles and container movements on a daily basis. The industry owners have been seeking a truck terminal in the region to alleviate parking issues, facilitate drivers' easy access to lorry brokers, and to provide drivers with on-site rest amenities.

According to industry sources, Sivakasi is home to thousands of cracker and printing units and hundreds of matchstick, essential goods packaging, and corrugated box manufacturing units. The raw materials required for these industries are sourced from across India and abroad through Thoothukudi and Chennai ports, and transported to Sivakasi by heavy vehicles and containers.

Speaking to TNIE, K Jeyasankar, Joint Secretary (Printing and Calendars) of Tamil Nadu All Entrepreneurs Federation, said that after delivering the raw materials at the respective units in Sivakasi, empty trucks and containers stay in Sivakasi for a few days, waiting for new orders to transport finished goods like matchsticks, crackers, printing products and papers to other areas. "Since there are no truck terminals to park these vehicles during the waiting time, drivers park the trucks on congested roadsides including Thiruthangal road, roads leading to Sattur and Vembakottai, causing traffic snarls and commuting difficulties," he said.

Jeyasankar highlighted that Sivakasi has been awaiting a spacious truck terminal for almost a decade. "There are two private truck parking lots in the region. However, since the space is limited, it cannot accommodate more vehicles. A previously established terminal on Vishwanatham road failed due to congestion issues," he said, emphasising the need for the corporation to identify at least 20 acres of land to set up a proper truck terminal.