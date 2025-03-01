Sivakasi industries demand truck terminal to ease congestion

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Sivakasi, the industrial hub of crackers, printing, and matchstick manufacturing units, is marred by the absence of a truck terminal despite witnessing an average of 400 heavy vehicles and container movements on a daily basis. The industry owners have been seeking a truck terminal in the region to alleviate parking issues, facilitate drivers' easy access to lorry brokers, and to provide drivers with on-site rest amenities.
According to industry sources, Sivakasi is home to thousands of cracker and printing units and hundreds of matchstick, essential goods packaging, and corrugated box manufacturing units. The raw materials required for these industries are sourced from across India and abroad through Thoothukudi and Chennai ports, and transported to Sivakasi by heavy vehicles and containers.
Speaking to TNIE, K Jeyasankar, Joint Secretary (Printing and Calendars) of Tamil Nadu All Entrepreneurs Federation, said that after delivering the raw materials at the respective units in Sivakasi, empty trucks and containers stay in Sivakasi for a few days, waiting for new orders to transport finished goods like matchsticks, crackers, printing products and papers to other areas. "Since there are no truck terminals to park these vehicles during the waiting time, drivers park the trucks on congested roadsides including Thiruthangal road, roads leading to Sattur and Vembakottai, causing traffic snarls and commuting difficulties," he said.
Jeyasankar highlighted that Sivakasi has been awaiting a spacious truck terminal for almost a decade. "There are two private truck parking lots in the region. However, since the space is limited, it cannot accommodate more vehicles. A previously established terminal on Vishwanatham road failed due to congestion issues," he said, emphasising the need for the corporation to identify at least 20 acres of land to set up a proper truck terminal.
The owners also noted that a truck terminal would not just alleviate the parking issues, but would also bring numerous benefits including preventing the theft of vehicle spare parts, providing drivers with easy access to lorry brokers, and on-site rest amenities for the drivers.
According to the Sivakasi Lorry Owners Association President K Paramasivan, the terminal would converge the lorry broker offices that are currently scattered throughout Sivakasi, making it more efficient for the drivers to arrange loads. "While the local drivers can rest and refresh at their home after unloading, drivers from other states have been facing difficulties to rest. If a truck terminal is established, a dormitory could be set up there, providing on-site rest amenities for these drivers," he said.
The owners said that the issue was already brought to the attention of the Sivakasi MLA AMSG Ashokan and District Collector VP Jeyaseelan recently, who assured to take steps in setting up the facility.
When contacted, Sivakasi MLA AMSG Ashokan stated that although the region has numerous industries, Sivakasi's area is limited, making it challenging to find a suitable location for a truck terminal. "Officials are currently searching for appropriate government land or exploring private land acquisition options to establish the terminal," he added.