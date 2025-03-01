Thanked by PwDs for local body quota, CM Stalin says got my birthday gift

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the state government will provide adequate representation for persons with disabilities by nominating them to all urban and rural local bodies, office-bearers of organisations for the disabled called on the CM and thanked him profusely for the announcement.

December 3 Movement state president T M N Deepak told the CM that it was unbelievable that over 12,000 PwDs would soon get representation in local bodies.

Sharing the moment in his X handle, Stalin said, “When the differently-abled people thanked me profusely by holding my hands, I felt I had received my birthday gift!”

“Since representation would be given in both urban and rural local bodies, it will give opportunities for the disabled people, who cannot visit Chennai, to raise their grievances. This gesture proved that the Dravidian-model government is at the forefront. Across the country, people have started talking about this measure since no one expected this announcement,” Deepak told the CM at his residence. “Getting respectable treatment at their place of living has been a lifetime dream of the disabled. Your announcement has fulfilled it,” Deepak said.