Theni bypass work begins before land acquisition, nearly 120 landowners await compensation

THENI: Many landowners are feeling aggrieved and are in complete shock after the state highways department recently commenced construction work on a bypass (road) between Anaikaraipatty Vilakku to Dharmathupatty in Bodinayakanur, even before completing the land acquisition process and that too without providing compensation to nearly 120 landowners.
The project cost of the 3.8-km-long road is around Rs 36 crore.
For the project, the department had served summons on nearly 120 landowners for land acquisition in the areas of Bodinayakanur, Meenakshipuram and Melachokkanathapuram. But till now the process of land acquisition has not been completed and landowners have also not received any compensation.
The department commenced the road construction work on February 17 by performing 'bhoomi pooja'.
Speaking to TNIE, A Ramkrishnan, a landowner, said that his land is in Melachokkanathapuram. On August 24, 2023, he got a summons from the special DRO, and he appeared before the authority.
“At that time special DRO Kalaiselvi purportedly did not disclose any details why the land was being acquired and for what purpose. Even when I asked her, she told me that she had joined only two days ago. Further details will be intimated shortly. At that time, I submitted an objection letter (of the land acquisition), and received an acknowledgement as well. Besides, I petitioned Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other officials concerned by citing my rights under the Constitution. But till now I haven’t received any information from the department," he said.
Ramkrishnan said he was shocked to see the ‘bhoomi pooja’ being performed at the Meenakshipuram main road on February 17 in the presence of Theni MP Thanga Tamilselvan. Like him, other farmers were also in complete shock, he said, adding that most of them are into agricultural activities using their land.
Following this, he petitioned District Collector Ranjeet Kumar on February 24, but to no avail.
State highways department (projects wing) Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) Lakshmipriya told TNIE that compensation is yet to be disbursed to the landowners. As the tender has been floated and also awarded, the contracted company performed ‘bhoomi pooja’. Soon compensation will be given to the landowners.
TNIE also verified with the revenue department. On the request of anonymity, an official said that as per village land records, approximately 199.515 square metres of land would be acquired from nearly 120 landowners from Bodinayakanur, Meenakshipuram and Melachokkanathapuram.
“Of these, land acquisition processes have been completed in Bodinayakanur and Meenakshipuram areas. Nearly Rs 2.5 crore has been received from the government. Soon it will be disbursed after we get Theni District Collector Ranjeet Kumar's ratification. The land acquisition process for Melachokkanathapuram is yet to commence.”