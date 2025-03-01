Theni bypass work begins before land acquisition, nearly 120 landowners await compensation

THENI: Many landowners are feeling aggrieved and are in complete shock after the state highways department recently commenced construction work on a bypass (road) between Anaikaraipatty Vilakku to Dharmathupatty in Bodinayakanur, even before completing the land acquisition process and that too without providing compensation to nearly 120 landowners.

The project cost of the 3.8-km-long road is around Rs 36 crore.

For the project, the department had served summons on nearly 120 landowners for land acquisition in the areas of Bodinayakanur, Meenakshipuram and Melachokkanathapuram. But till now the process of land acquisition has not been completed and landowners have also not received any compensation.

The department commenced the road construction work on February 17 by performing 'bhoomi pooja'.

Speaking to TNIE, A Ramkrishnan, a landowner, said that his land is in Melachokkanathapuram. On August 24, 2023, he got a summons from the special DRO, and he appeared before the authority.

“At that time special DRO Kalaiselvi purportedly did not disclose any details why the land was being acquired and for what purpose. Even when I asked her, she told me that she had joined only two days ago. Further details will be intimated shortly. At that time, I submitted an objection letter (of the land acquisition), and received an acknowledgement as well. Besides, I petitioned Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and other officials concerned by citing my rights under the Constitution. But till now I haven’t received any information from the department," he said.