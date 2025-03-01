Torrent Gas secures approval for Chennai natural gas network expansion

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has granted conditional approval for the Rs 5,000-crore project of Torrent Gas to expand the natural gas network in Chennai, according to official sources.

The project has been recommended further for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The 36 conditions imposed by TNSCZMA include strict adherence to safety protocols during both construction and operation, as mandated by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), and that the company must implement a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system for continuous monitoring, ensuring real-time leak detection and emergency response capabilities.

As part of the project, Torrent Gas will lay three natural gas pipelines spanning a total of 466 km, with 260 km falling under the CRZ. The pipelines will connect Vettuvankeni to Nettukuppam, passing through key localities such as Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, Chepauk, Parry’s Corner, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Tiruvottiyur and Ennore.

The pipelines will transport piped natural gas (PNG) from the City Gate Station in Vallur village to households, industries, and commercial establishments, sources said.

Beyond household and industrial supply, the project will establish infrastructure for compressed natural gas (CNG) dispensing stations to cater to the growing demand for cleaner automotive fuel. In its first phase, Torrent Gas plans to commission over 30 CNG stations across Chennai and Tiruvallur districts.

Torrent Gas holds authorisation from PNGRB to develop and operate City Gas Distribution networks in 33 districts across seven states and one union territory.