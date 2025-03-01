Traffic diverted in Goripalayam junction over bridge construction works

MADURAI: In light of the ongoing bridge construction works, the Madurai city traffic police on Friday diverted traffic at Goripalayam junction on a trial basis.

According to the police, the bridge works are in progress from Tamukkam grounds to Goripalayam junction and the city police had already diverted traffic in the route. However, since a major part of the construction work will be commencing near the AV Bridge in Goripalayam, the city police have now announced a second traffic diversion in the route.

As per the diversions in place, vehicles from Goripalayam to Simmakkal and Nelpetti have to take the road via Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women, ahead of joining the newly-constructed arm for the bridge. Also, vehicles would not be allowed to reach Goripalayam from Kalpalam via the college.

Those vehicles en route to Anna Nagar, Teppakulam and Kamaraj Salai have to take the Mongil Kadai Santhu (left side of AV Bridge) and Vaigai Vadakarai Salai. Whereas, the vehicles to Dindigul and Arapalayam from Goripalayam have to take Mongil Kadai Santhu road, and take a right before moving further at Theni Aanandam junction, Kalpalam, MGR bridge junction, and Sellur Kabadai Roundana.

Speaking to TNIE, K Senthamarai Senthil (34), a passenger from Madurai, said there were too many diversions in the city and it requires multiple signboards or diversion information boards to aid the commuters. "As the city is one of the busiest localities in the southern districts, there is a need to write directions in both Tamil and English. Besides, it is also an important junction for the ambulances going towards Government Rajaji Hospital. Hence, the police must make sure that there are no lapses," he said.

When contacted, an official from the state highways department said the bridge construction works are being carried out in a speedy manner. The present entrance of the AV bridge would no longer be the entrance in future as new arms for the bridge are under construction, the official added.