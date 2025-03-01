Truck driver arrested for illegal transport of rough stones

Tamil Nadu

Following a complaint by the official, Valliyoor police inspector Naveen registered a case and arrested Sunil.
TIRUNELVELI: A truck driver was arrested for transporting an excessive load of stones without permission near Therku Kallikulam junction under the Valliyoor police station limit here on Friday.

During a vehicle inspection by Radapuram Zonal Deputy Tahsildar Sankar, the truck, driven by Sunil (47) from Kalkulam in the Kanniyakumari district, was found carrying rough stones illegally. Following a complaint by the official, Valliyoor police inspector Naveen registered a case and arrested Sunil. He also seized 20 tonnes of stones and the truck involved in the illegal transportation.

In another incident, 26-year-old Sivakumar was arrested for illegal soil mining near Panagudi. During a vehicle inspection near Kavalkinaru, Assistant Director of Geology and Mining Balamurugan stopped a tipper truck driven by Sivakumar from Sivagamipuram.

Upon inspection, it was found that he was transporting red soil without the required permit. Based on a complaint by the mining department official, Panagudi Inspector Rajaram registered a case and arrested Sivakumar. The authorities seized two units of red soil and the tipper truck involved in the offence, sources said.

