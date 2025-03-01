Union Minsiter Dharmendra Pradhan hails TN’s innovation at IIT- Madras event

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has always been a land of innovation, entrepreneurship and excellence, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

Pradhan, who gave the inaugural speech at ‘IInvenTiv 2025’, hosted by IIT Madras, praised Tamil Nadu for producing the brightest minds in various sectors in a recorded video message.

In the message played at the inaugural session, he said, “The state has given India some of the brightest entrepreneurs, innovators, scientists, and researchers who have made significant contributions to nation-building.”

Pradhan was scheduled to inaugurate the IInvenTiv 2025, one of the biggest research and development fairs. However, his visit was cancelled at the last minute and Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, inaugurated it instead.

Though IIT Madras cited ‘unavoidable engagements’ as the reason behind Pradhan’s absence, sources said the visit was cancelled due to the ongoing turmoil in the state over his recent remarks that funds to Tamil Nadu will be withheld until NEP is implemented.

Inaugurating the two-day event, wherein innovations from IITs, NITs, IISc, IISERs, and other top 50 NIRF-ranked premier institutes will be showcased, Majumdar said industry leaders attending the event will find many of the technologies on display useful, leading to technology transfers shortly.

Over 180 research exhibits from 39 premier institutions spanning AI/ML, space and defence, healthcare engineering, smart cities, and sustainable energy solutions have been displayed at IInvenTiv 2025.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Through IInventiv 2025, we are now creating a platform in which industry leaders can look at technology transfer, investors can look at avenues for funding and foster future collaboration.”