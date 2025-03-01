VCK holds bike rally in Madurai condemning assault on SC youth

MADURAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionaries organised a bike rally in Madurai on Friday to condemn the incident where a SC boy was assaulted by three caste hindu persons for riding a bullet bike on February 12 at Melapidavur village in Sivaganga.

The incident happened when R Iyyasamy (21) was on his way home when he was intercepted and assaulted for riding the bike. He was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. However, the police in their press statement on February 13 mentioned that 'a verbal argument in a drunken state' was the reason behind the attack. The NCSC Director S Ravivarman later visited the boy at the hospital.

In wake of the situation, VCK members petitioned Madurai city police seeking permission for the rally mentioning the route but police denied permission. The members approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking permission where the state counsel permitted the rally but not on the preferred route.

The Court granted permission and urged the petitioner to file a fresh application and the police to provide permission. Based on this, the police permitted the rally between Rajah Muthaiah Mandram and Gandhi Memorial Museum.

VCK general secretary Sinthanai Selvan, who led the protest, while addressing the media persons said, "The social harmony rally was conducted to condemn the incident. The government officials should be given sufficient training to see such issues from the perspective of social harmony and not just as a law and order issue."