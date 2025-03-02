Blast in TN's Sirumalai forest: ATS, Q cops inspect site

DINDIGUL: A day after police recovered the body of a Kerala native along with explosives from Sirumalai Forest in Dindigul, a team of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) personnel and Q-branch officers inspected the blast site on Saturday morning.

According to police sources, locals found the body of an elderly man, identified as Sabu (65) from Kerala, in the forest range on Friday morning. Finding explosives at the site, they informed police, and a team of police and forest department personnel rushed to the spot.

However, two police constables, Manikandan and Karthick, along with forest guard Arockia Selvam sustained injuries while attempting to extract the explosives, including detonators and gelatin sticks. They were shifted to Dindigul GH, and a case was registered with the Dindigul Taluk police.

Sources said Sabu along with his friends had bought a banana plantation near Sirumalai forest recently. Sabu is believed to have been killed in a blast triggered by the explosives.