Choppy weather forces return of Sri Lanka-bound ferry soon after departure

NAGAPATTINAM: Heavy rains and rough sea conditions forced the cancellation of the Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai passenger ferry service midway on Saturday. The ferry, 'Sivagangai' returned to Nagapattinam Port with 78 passengers a few hours after leaving on Saturday around 7.30 am.

"After three days of rain interruption, we operated with the required permissions and the weather appeared suitable for voyage. However, the crew encountered rough seas and heavy rains as they proceeded forward. Hence, we called it off. It was unprecedented," Sundararaj Ponnusamy, the chairman of Subham Group told TNIE.

"The weather was smooth when we departed. However, it became rough as we proceeded further. When we were passing Velankanni around 9 am, we decided to turn back as the turbulence was high," a crew member said.

"Many passengers fell sick and became uncomfortable due to the turbulence. Then we decided not to continue," the crew member added.

The ferry returned to Nagapattinam Port around 10.30 am and most passengers decided to reschedule the travel, though operator Subham Ferry offered to refund the tickets.

"Many passengers have declined our offer and requested to reschedule their trips. We agreed," Ponnusamy said.

The service between Kankesanthurai and Nagapattinam was also subsequently cancelled. Around 75 passengers had booked for the voyage.

This is said to be the first time a scheduled service of the India-Sri Lanka ferry service had to be cancelled midway.