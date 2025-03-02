CUB, CSK join hands to unveil cricket-themed credit card

CHENNAI: City Union Bank (CUB), ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, has partnered with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to introduce a co-branded credit card designed for cricket enthusiasts. The initiative offers CSK fans a unique financial product that blends banking benefits with exclusive perks linked to their favourite IPL franchise.

During the launch on Saturday, CUB Executive Director Vijay Anandh described the offering as a “passion credit card”, tailored to fill a gap in the existing credit card space.

“We realised that our customer base lacked an attractive credit card option, so we seized this opportunity to introduce a product that connects financial convenience with the excitement of cricket,” he said.

The card is available in three variants — Mass, Platinum and Signature. Each card features a distinct CSK-themed design, showcasing the team’s iconic yellow colour and lion logo.

Holders of the card can enjoy a host of benefits, including bonus reward points on CSK-related merchandise, match tickets, and experiences; exclusive access to team events, fan meet-ups, and special occasions; discounts and offers on official CSK merchandise and enhanced security and digital convenience for seamless transactions.

CUB is not just targeting its existing customers but also new-to-bank customers with a fully digital onboarding process. The card is also for the salaried class apart from the fans, he said. “We see this as an opportunity to attract new customers while strengthening relationships with existing ones,” Anandh added.