GCC finalises new map; zones 3, 4, 5 have the highest population

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has finalised the new zonal map for the city with 20 zones against the earlier 15, as announced by the Municipal Administration department on Friday.

As per the restructured zones, zones 3, 4 and 5, which will contain parts of Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, Perambur, Harbour, Royapuram, Kolathur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Assembly constituencies, have the highest population. With a projected population of just over 1.5 lakh, zone 19 will be the least populated.

In terms of property count, zone 17, which will contain parts of Mylapore, Saidapet and Velachery Assembly constituencies, ranks the highest with 96,133 properties, followed by zone 12 (87,634) which will have parts of Theagaraya Nagar and Virugambakkam constituencies.

In terms of area, zone 1 covering parts of Madhavaram, Ponneri and Tiruvottiyur constituencies is the largest with 54.69 square kilometres, and zone 10, covering parts of Chepauk-Triplicane and Mylapore is the smallest, spanning 8.4 square kilometres.

Officials who were part of the zonal restructuring process said the process was based on projected population in 2023 based on the 2011 census and population density, the electoral roll, property tax assessments and lastly, the number of streets and street density.