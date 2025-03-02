Governor RN Ravi faults previous Central, State governments for fishermen issue

RAMANATHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday slammed the previous governments at the Centre and State for 'depriving Tamil Nadu fishermen of their traditional rights'.
RN Ravi mentioned his meeting with the protesting fishermen in Rameswaram in Rajbhavan's X handle. He stated that the then governments committed a grave sin by depriving the fishermen of their traditional fishing rights in the sea around Katchatheevu island.
"Since then, our fishing communities have been suffering hardship," he said.
"The fishermen are victims of an iniquitous 1974 agreement, which was extremely insensitive to the livelihood concerns of our poor fishermen," he added.
He urged both the state and central governments to work together to address the issues instead of politicising it.
He also suggested that a constructive approach by the State Government will go a long way.
"After all, it is the party ruling the state today as an ally of the then Central Government was equally responsible for the wrong in 1974." TN governor added.
The fishermen associations in Rameswaram have been staging protests at Thangachimadam for the third consecutive day.
They are pressing for various demands, including the release of arrested fishermen. They are also urging the union government to conduct bilateral talks to solve the prolonged fishermen issues.
Over 300 fishermen, along with their families, have been staging protests and have also submitted petitions to the TN Governor.