Governor RN Ravi faults previous Central, State governments for fishermen issue

RAMANATHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Sunday slammed the previous governments at the Centre and State for 'depriving Tamil Nadu fishermen of their traditional rights'.

RN Ravi mentioned his meeting with the protesting fishermen in Rameswaram in Rajbhavan's X handle. He stated that the then governments committed a grave sin by depriving the fishermen of their traditional fishing rights in the sea around Katchatheevu island.

"Since then, our fishing communities have been suffering hardship," he said.

"The fishermen are victims of an iniquitous 1974 agreement, which was extremely insensitive to the livelihood concerns of our poor fishermen," he added.