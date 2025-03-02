Harvest-ready maize, paddy crops hit due to unprecedented rainfall in TN's Palani

DINDIGUL: Unprecedented rainfall in the last two days have damaged harvest-ready maize and paddy crops in Palani of Dindigul district.

According to sources, maize plantations are spread across Ayakudi, Kanakanpatti, Kampaipatti, Ramapattanapudur, Kallipatti, and Keelaiyur in Palani taluk, covering around 4,700 hectares. One of the major crops in Dindigul after guava and paddy, maize cultivation spans over 28,955 hectares across the district.

Speaking to TNIE K Samidurai, a farmer said, "I was waiting to harvest the maize crops cultivated on a 4-acre land. Most of the farmers had sowed their maize seeds in late October and early November last year, investing around Rs 45,000-Rs 60,000/acre. Many of the farmers started harvest by February 24, but the sudden rains have left all the corn completely drenched. As it is difficult to dry them, we would lose over two-third of the yield."

B Shanmuga Sundaram, a paddy farmer said that the rains took the farmers by surprise. "Though there weren't strong winds or gales, the rain was very heavy and drenched the farmlands. Several acres of paddy were destroyed. Some farmlands with mango trees were also affected, as the new flowers which give way for fruits were destroyed in the rains. On Saturday night, the rain continued for over 3 hours in all parts of Palani taluk, leaving us in the lurch."

An official from the district administration told TNIE that the agriculture and revenue department officials will inspect the damage in the affected areas. "Considering the intermittent rain and its after effects, appropriate action will be taken to assess the exact damage," the official added.