Kidnapped Bengaluru student rescued during vehicle check in Erode

ERODE: The Erode district police rescued a 21-year-old law student from Bengaluru, who was held hostage by a four-member gang at the Kallipatti check post near Bhavanisagar on Saturday.

Police are on the lookout for the gang who allegedly kidnapped the law student from Bengaluru to extort Rs 2 crore from his father Muthu, a businessman.

Police said, “The victim M Isravel is a second-year LLB student at a private law college in Bengaluru. On Friday evening, he was kidnapped by an unknown gang in a car while walking near Veerasagara area of Bengaluru. At 1.30 am on Saturday, their car reached the Kallipatti check post near Bhavanisagar in Erode. The police then stopped their car under suspicion and questioned them.”

Isravel, who was inside the car, screamed. The police then tried to nab the gang. In this attempt, a constable named Harishkumar grabbed Isravel’s hand. So the gang pushed him away from the car and fled. Following this, the police rescued Isravel and brought him for questioning.