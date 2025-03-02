Madras HC judge sets aside divorce case, says adulterer must also be heard

MADURAI: In a ruling on complying with the principles of natural justice (ensuring that no individual is condemned unheard, or fair hearing, or listen to the other side), the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside a divorce order passed by a family court to a couple on the grounds of adultery, as the ‘adulterer’ was not impleaded in the case.

A division bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and R Poornima was hearing an appeal filed by the woman against the divorce order.

The bench said in divorce petitions on adultery grounds, if the petitioner is aware of the details of the alleged adulterer, then he or she must be made a co-respondent. Failure to implead the person in the petition would be fatal. If according to the petitioner, the name of the adulterer or adulteress is not known or if the alleged adulterer or adulteress is dead, the petitioner can be excused from the requirement of impleading the alleged adulterer.

“Sometimes judges have taken the view that it will amount to invading the privacy of alleged adulterer, however, we do not think so,” the bench said.