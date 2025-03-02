Madurai's Mattuthavani central market plagued by sewage stagnation, stray cattle

MADURAI: Already struggling with poor roads and sanitation issues, traders in the central fruit market in Mattuthavani are left to face hardships over sewage stagnation. Traders alleged that the corporation is failing to address their issues.

The Mattuthavani central market houses more than 1,200 shops, and is visited by thousands of people daily. Despite being one of the busiest places in the city, stray cattle issues remain unresolved. Sewage lines that run close to the market have been clogged and are stagnated in the market causing hardships for traders as well as the people.

"Though we keep raising complaints with the city corporation and district administration about the prolonged civic issues, they remain unresolved. Apart from bad stench, the clogged sewage causes mosquito issues. We request the corporation to address the issues soon," said N Chinnamayan, president of central market all traders association.

Senior corporation officials stated that actions have to be taken to clear the sewage. Stray cattle and road issues in the market are also being addressed by the corporation.