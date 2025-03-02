Paliyar tribals seek roads, power connection in Kodaikanal

DINDIGUL: Paliyar tribals from Karuvalampatti hamlet near Vadagounchi panchayat have sought roads and power connection to their residential settlements in Kodaikanal.

According to revenue records (Dindigul), there are around 1,590 households with 6,615 persons in Vadagounchi panchayat in Kodaikanal. Most of the households belonging to Paliyar tribes are settled around the panchayat in small hamlets, including Karuveppampatti — one of the remote hamlets in the entire Kodaikanal.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Hill Tribes Association (Dindigul) secretary T Ajay Gosh said, "Tribals in Karuvalampatti hamlet near Vadagounchi panchayat have been devoid of basic amenities for the past several decades. Though there are pathways, the entire stretch is filled with rocks and boulders. Not even a bike can pass through it, only jeeps with severe hardship can drive through them. Even then, it is difficult. Since almost all the tribals are daily wagers, they are forced to walk more than 8 kilometres to Vadagounchi panchayat for basic supplies and other needs. Despite several petitions to the Dindigul district administration, no action has been taken to resolve the issue."

Former Vilapati panchayat president K Bhagyalakshmi said, "The entire hamlet is surrounded by thick vegetation and rocky terrain, which is the biggest hindrance to transport and accessibility. Many tribals also reach their hamlet from Panchalur panchayat, but even then it is more than 9 kilometres. This hamlet is one of the remotest hamlets in the entire Kodaikanal. If there is any emergency or serious ailments, the tribals end up suffering, at times leading to fatalities. So, we request the local administration to take steps for proper access to the hamlet at the earliest."

When contacted, an official from Dindigul district administration said, "We are planning to create a pathway after removing the boulders and rocks, in addition to levelling the ground. This initiative will be carried out through the MGNREGA scheme with the approval from Block Development Officer (BDO). Exact estimation and work allocation will be determined later. So, this will be useful for laying blue metals and followed by a bitumen road to connect the hamlet in the next few months."