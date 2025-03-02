Rain likely to lash parts of southern TN for two days

CHENNAI/ NAGAPATTINAM/ TENKASI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has predicted light to moderate rain over a few places in the southern parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely on Sunday in one or two places in north TN and Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Though no rainfall alert has been issued for Chennai, mist/haze is likely during early morning hours, the bulletin said.

While parts of Chennai witnessed a brief spell of rain on Saturday morning, in 24 hours from Friday 8.30 am, Oothu in Tirunelveli received 8 cm rainfall and 7 cm rainfall each was recorded in Nalumukku and Kakkachi – both in Tirunelveli — and Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district.

Incessant rains in the Tenkasi district resulted in an increased influx to the Courtallam Falls, which led to a ban on bathing at the main waterfalls and Aintharuvi.

In Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts, moderate rainfall affected the final stages of samba and thaladi harvest and interrupted the schedules of Nagapattinam fishermen and the salt production in Vedaranyam.

Unprecedented rainfall in the last two days damaged maize and paddy crops in Palani of Dindigul district, the harvest for which had started only a few days ago on February 24.

K Samidurai, a farmer, said, “As it is hard to dry corn, we may lose two-thirds of the yield.”

Due to rough sea conditions, the Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai passenger ferry service was affected on Saturday.

According to the RMC, from March 3 to 5, the maximum temperature may increase by 2-3 °C at isolated pockets across TN, likely followed dry weather from March 4 (Tuesday).