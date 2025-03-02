Residents struggle with potholes, patch work on Madurai roads

MADURAI: Though the city corporation is carrying out a series of road works, the condition of many busy roads remain pathetic in Madurai.

Almost all roads are filled with potholes or are under patch work. Driving across the city has become a major hurdle, residents said.

Road issues remained one of the major issues debated in the recent council meeting in Madurai. Activists alleged that the ongoing UGD and drinking water scheme works are delaying the road works in the city. While the city corporation is carrying out a series of road works in the city, activists allege most works are poor in quality and road damages continue to surface.

"The road works done in the city are poor in quality which gets damaged soon, thus proper contractors should be given contracts to carry out road works," said ward 64 councillor Solai M Raja.

"After so many months the damages in Arupukkottai main road was fixed, but before we could sign a relief of breath the road had been dug up the main road near Villapuram for some pipeline works, now the road has become bad to commute again," M Rajesh of Avaniyapuram said.

A senior official from the city corporation said that the corporation has been taking a series of measures towards addressing road damage works in the city. Recently, tenders have been floated for paver block road and WMM road works in a few wards at the cost of Rs 47.73 lakh. After the tender process, works are to be carried out. Similarly, frequent patch works are also being done to address potholes issues in the city.