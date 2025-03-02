Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu man arrested for acting as mediator in sex determination racket

KRISHNAGIRI/ SALEM: A man from Krishnagiri was arrested and a woman from Dharmapuri booked for acting as mediators in the sex determination racket in Tirupattur and Salem districts. The suspects have been identified as C Gowtham (25), a native near Pochampalli residing at Rayakottai, and Sangeetha.

Police sources said Gowtham had sent an antenatal woman from Krishnagiri to Salem for determining the sex of her foetus.

Based on a complaint from Kelamangalam Block Medical Officer Dr C Rajesh Kumar at Rayakottai police station on Saturday, both Gowtham and Sangeetha were booked under Section 49 of BNS and Section 23 (1) of the Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques ( Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Act.

Cases were booked against a Primary Health Centre (PHC) doctor and one Village Health Nurses (VHN) after a raid conducted by a team led by Krishnagiri District Health Officer G Ramesh Kumar in Tirupattur and Salem districts on February 25 unearthed illegal sex selective abortions. Six more VHNs were suspended in connection with the case.

