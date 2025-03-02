TN BJP president spells out ‘pro rata’ basis of LS seats, but letter to CM silent on point

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu BJP, in a letter to CM MK Stalin on Saturday, explaining its rationale to boycott the all-party meeting called to discuss the impact of delimitation for Tamil Nadu, was strangely silent on the explanation given by its state chief on the interpretation of pro rata basis of delimitation.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruppur on Saturday, BJP president K Annamalai said the delimitation will ensure “pro rata increase” of Lok Sabha seats “as per the existing number of LS seats (in each state) and not as per the population of the states”.

“Tamil Nadu presently accounted for 7.15 % (39) of the total 545 LS seats and if the total seats are increased to say 700, 800 or 1,000, the state’s seats will be proportionately increased to maintain this 7.15% share of TN in the overall LS seat matrix. The CM is attempting to spread imaginary fears over the matter,” Annamalai said.

After Stalin made delimitation a key issue by scheduling the all-party meeting on March 5, the BJP has been blaming the DMK for raking up a non-issue, that too when the exercise has not even started, to divert attention from the alleged anti-incumbency faced by the ruling DMK in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who spoke in Coimbatore on Wednesday, reiterated this allegation against DMK while assuring all southern states that they will not lose a single Lok Sabha seat due to delimitation. He further assured that their Lok Sabha seats will increase on a “pro rata” basis. The DMK was quick to respond, blaming Shah for being vague since he did not clarify the crucial part on what the “pro rata” calculation would be based on.