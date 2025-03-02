Udhayanidhi opens shelter for homeless disabled women in Chennai

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday inaugurated several completed projects, including a dedicated shelter and gym for homeless physically challenged women.

On behalf of GCC, a dedicated shelter and gym for the homeless physically challenged women was constructed on SP Balasubramaniam Salai in Nungambakkam at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The facility aims to provide safe accommodation and fitness amenities to women with disabilities. Udhayanidhi also interacted with the beneficiaries.

He inaugurated an indoor badminton stadium in Nungambakkam built at a cost of Rs 1 crore under the Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran’s Local Area Development Fund. He opened a multi-purpose complex and a gymnasium in Teynampet constructed at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore, besides inaugurating a newly built canteen at Presidency College established at a cost of Rs 78 lakh.