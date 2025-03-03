1K more Tamil Nadu buses to take CNG route as trial run goes well

CHENNAI: With the trial run of 22 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses across eight transport corporations yielding significant cost savings and enhanced mileage for the state transport undertakings (STUs), the transport department has decided to convert 1,000 diesel buses to CNG across the state. Tenders have been invited for this initiative, according to sources.

The number of buses allocated for conversion for each transport undertaking has not been finalised yet. Buses aged six to seven years or those with a total running distance of less than eight lakh kilometres will be selected for conversion.

The average cost for converting a diesel bus to CNG has been set at Rs 7 lakh. While mofussil buses recover conversion expenses in nine to 10 months, town buses will require 12 to 13 months. As per official sources, buses undergoing conversion should remain operational for the next five to seven years.

T Prabhushankar, managing director of Pallavan Transport Consultancy Services (PTCS), the technical arm of the transport department, told TNIE that this initiative aligns with the state government’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through programmes like the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission.

He highlighted that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has already undertaken environment-friendly initiatives by planning to replace diesel buses with 1,200 electric buses in the coming months. The CNG trial has proven not only cost-effective but also beneficial in increasing mileage.

Prabhushankar added that, apart from CNG, one bus is also being operated on Compressed Biogas (CBG), which can be produced from solid waste. “CBG is much cheaper than CNG. Possibilities to introduce hydrogen buses — a fully-clean energy solution — will also be explored,” he said.