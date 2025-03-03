Fire lines drawn, drones deployed to stop another ’23 summer in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Summer is yet to peak, but personnel in the Coimbatore division forest department have already started sweating it out as a few forest fires broke out at Devarayapuram in Boluvampatti range and Perumalmudi in Coimbatore range recently.

They hope that the summer of 2025 would not be the same as 2023, when Coimbatore forest division recorded 11 fires, the highest in the last four years, that destroyed 146.95 hectares of forest area. Since 2021, 44 forest fires have occurred, including five till February 28 this year. More than 170.05 hectares of forest has been destroyed.

Staff in the command centre functioning at the district forest office are closely monitoring fire alerts sent by Forest Survey of India (FSI) based on satellite imaging and pass them to the range officer concerned.

After identifying the areas vulnerable for fire in the last four years, the staff cleared ground vegetation for 400km up to 6 and 12 metres in length so that in the event of a fire breaking out, it would not spread. Vulnerable spots have been identified in Sirumugai, Mettupalayam, Karamadai, Coimbatore, Madukkarai, Boluvampatti, and Periyanaickenpalayam forest ranges.