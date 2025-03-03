High pendency, acquittal rate in Tamil Nadu deny justice to victims in Pocso Act cases

CHENNAI: Although better awareness and reporting of child sexual abuse cases under the Pocso Act has led to an increase in reported cases by 52% in Tamil Nadu, justice remains elusive for children as thousands of cases are pending in the courts and police investigations.

Activists stressed the need to address the rising number of acquittals and the overwhelming backlog of cases. The Supreme Court mandates exclusive Pocso courts in districts where pending cases exceed 100. Currently, 19 districts in TN have Pocso courts, with plans to establish two more.

Yet, in many districts such as Salem and Madurai, the number of pending cases exceeded 500 in 2022, while Chennai had over 600 pending cases. With the surge in reported cases - 4,581 in 2023 and 6,975 in 2024 - the backlog is likely to have worsened. Activists argued that additional courts must be set up in districts where the caseload is high.

The rate of police disposal of cases is also a concern, with chargesheets filed in 3,258 (65.5%) out of 4,968 cases in 2022 and in 2,418 (54.14%) out of 4,465 cases in 2021.

There are also gaps in the police investigation in several cases. Police officers are often unaware of which cases require forensic analysis, leading to nearly 30% of evidence being sent unnecessarily to courts, said sources. In some instances, police have even purchased new clothes for a child and sent them for forensic examination as they were unaware that they were required to submit clothes worn by the child at the time of the incident.